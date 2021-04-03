Railway Minister Pens Heartfelt Note To Staff For Their 'grit & Resolve' In Fighting Covid

Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal has shared a special note for the railway employees who worked continuously even during the COVID-19 lockdown. On the occasion of completion of the financial year, Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal shared a note and expressed his gratitude to the 'Railway family' on Saturday for their contribution amid the coronavirus pandemic under the leadership of PM Modi.

"The past year was unlike anything we have ever experienced before. While the loss of our own would never be forgotten, it is your grit, determination, and resolve which has emerged victorious in the wake of the unprecedented pandemic," wrote Piyush Goyal. READ | Prasoon Joshi, Piyush Goyal congratulate Kangana Ranaut for her 4th National Film Award

Piyush Goyal also wrote, "During the COVID-19 pandemic, our Railway family devoted itself to the service of the nation. While the world came to a standstill, Railwaymen never took a day off and worked even harder at great personal risk to keep the Wheels of the Economy moving. Due to your commitment, we ensured an uninterrupted supply of essential goods, be it coal for power plants, fertiliser for farmers or food grains for consumers across the country. The nation will always remember your selfless contribution to our collective fight against COVID-19. With your sheer willpower and resilience, we turned this crisis into an opportunity."

The Union Railway Minister also highlighted how the Indian Railways employees' efforts resulted in the successful run of Shramik special trains during the coronavirus lockdown. "4,621 Shramik trains were run to unite families and carry more than 63 lakh stranded citizens. Despite limitations during the lockdown, 370 major safety and infrastructure works were completed," wrote Goyal.

'Railways have spearheaded the economic recovery'

Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal also said that Railways is now customer-centric and is taking numerous steps to increase its efficiency. He also outlined that it is the Indian Railways that have spearheaded the economic recovery of India. He wrote, "It is a matter of immense pride for me that Railways, with its exemplary work, has spearheaded the economic recovery," adding that "There have been zero passenger fatalities and a drastic reduction in the number of consequential train accidents in last 2 years."

He concluded, "I thank you for your dedication and stupendous efforts. I can say with confidence that with this motivated team, we will continue breaking records, achieve bigger targets, set examples for others with our performance, and contribute to the growth of Indian Economy."

RJD MP Manoj Jha writes to Piyush Goyal over non-renewal of contracts

Piyush Goyal's letter for Indian Railways employee comes at a time when RJD MP Manoj Jha, on Friday, April 2, wrote to him questioning the non-renewal of contracts of hospitality supervisors employed with the IRCTC. The RJD MP said that he is writing on behalf of the workers who had been hired by the Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) on April 23, 2019. The workers had been hired for supervision of catering services and quality inspection in trains.

(Image Credits: PTI)