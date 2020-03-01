Railway Minister shares video of all women crew running Rajya Rani Express

Achieving another milestone in empowering woman, Union Railway Minister, Piyush Goyal on March 1 took to Twitter to share a video of an all-women crew running the Rajya Rani express. The 48-second-video shows a railways motor woman navigate the train from Bengaluru and Mysuru. Goyal, in his tweet, wrote that it was another step towards empowering women of the nation. Watch it here:

Towards Empowering Women: Commemorating the upcoming International Women’s Day, Rajya Rani Express train between Bengaluru & Mysuru was run by an all women crew today.



Watch Railways motorwoman expertly navigate the train through the interiors of our nation. pic.twitter.com/TLPF8PHfma — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) March 1, 2020

Read: At Least 20 Killed As Train Hits But At Unmanned Railway Crossing In Pak's Sindh

Read: 2 Trying To Cross Closed Railway Crossing Run Over By Train In Ludhiana

'Best kind of feminism'

The clip has enthralled many people and has racked up over 12 thousand likes and around 60 thousand views in just a few hours. Many users congratulated the minister for one of its kind achievement while many other lauded the women dubbing them as "Brave". One user wrote, " What a proud moment" while another wrote, "Superb step for Indian woman empowerment." Yet many others advised the minister to provide proper security to the women staff. Read what people had to say:

Sir. GREETINGS. Salute to women LOCO Pilots. THANKS sir — NARAIN RAM (@NARAINRAM1) March 1, 2020

Awesome. This kind of feminism is best kind. — Wasim (@TheBongHead) March 1, 2020

Hats off to these Brave ladies ! Please make sure they have been given personal protective tools/equipment also, to perform their duty. — jkpatel (@JKPatel0245) March 1, 2020

🙏🙏 महिलाओं का सभी क्षेत्रों में योगदान देखकर बहुत गर्व महसूस होता है 🙏🙏 भारतीय महिला किसी से कम नहीं 🙏🙏 जय नारी शक्ति 🙏🙏 — Hemant Kumar Prajapati (@HemantK37501959) March 1, 2020

Amazing! Take it to the next level#IndianRailways — Alfiza ❤ (@Abbu_alfi) March 1, 2020

Read: At Least 20 Killed As Train Hits But At Unmanned Railway Crossing In Pak's Sindh

Read: Over 160 Rape Cases Reported On Railway Premises, On Board Trains From 2017-2019: RTI