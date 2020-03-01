The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Railway Minister Shares Video Of All Women Crew Running Rajya Rani Express

General News

Achieving another milestone in empowering woman, Union Railway Minister, Piyush Goyal took to Twitter to share a video of an all-women crew running a train.

Written By Riya Baibhawi | Mumbai | Updated On:
Railway Minister shares video of all women crew running Rajya Rani Express

Achieving another milestone in empowering woman, Union Railway Minister, Piyush Goyal on March 1 took to Twitter to share a video of an all-women crew running the Rajya Rani express. The 48-second-video shows a railways motor woman navigate the train from Bengaluru and Mysuru. Goyal, in his tweet, wrote that it was another step towards empowering women of the nation. Watch it here: 

Read: At Least 20 Killed As Train Hits But At Unmanned Railway Crossing In Pak's Sindh

Read: 2 Trying To Cross Closed Railway Crossing Run Over By Train In Ludhiana

'Best kind of feminism' 

The clip has enthralled many people and has racked up over 12 thousand likes and around 60 thousand views in just a few hours. Many users congratulated the minister for one of its kind achievement while many other lauded the women dubbing them as "Brave". One user wrote, " What a proud moment" while another wrote, "Superb step for Indian woman empowerment." Yet many others advised the minister to provide proper security to the women staff. Read what people had to say:

Read: At Least 20 Killed As Train Hits But At Unmanned Railway Crossing In Pak's Sindh

Read: Over 160 Rape Cases Reported On Railway Premises, On Board Trains From 2017-2019: RTI

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
OWAISI TARGETS PM MODI'S SILENCE
FADNAVIS LAUDS RASHMI THACKERAY
YAMI GAUTAM'S CLARIFICATION
SHAFALI'S INNOVATIVE SHOT
IVANKA TRUMP'S REPLY TO NETIZENS
RICKSHAW PULLER'S KIN UNTRACEABLE