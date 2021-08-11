Railway Ministry Adds 49 New Stations To RLDA's Current Redevelopment Roster, Read Details

The Ministry of Railways has now entrusted the Rail Land Development Authority (RLDA) to redevelop additional 49 railway stations across the country. Currently, aorund 125 stations are undergoing redevelopment, out of which 60 projects are being handled by the RLDA as part of the Smart Cities project of the Government of India. Now, the RLDA has been handed a mandate to mount up 49 new stations to their development roster. The list includes railway stations in Amravati, Rajkot, Mathura, Agra Fort, Bikaner, Kurushetra, and Bhopal among others.

Speaking about the mandate, Ved Parkash Dudeja, Vice Chairman of RLDA, said that the development project is linked to urban rejuvenation. "We look forward to the mandate. The station redevelopment is intrinsically linked to urban rejuvenation. The redevelopment of these stations will offer world-class amenities to passengers and enhance their travel experience. It will also lead to a multiplier effect on the local economy to boost retail, real estate and tourism and generate employment opportunities. As a responsible organisation, RLDA is steadfastly committed to delivering these stations as per schedule to fulfil the aspirations of New India,” he said.

RLDA's redevelopment projects

Recently, the RLDA successfully concluded a Request for Qualification (RFQ) for the railway stations in Odisha's Puri and Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow, inviting bids from eligible developers to participate in the redevelopment process. The project was picked up by many developers as well as investors. Meanwhile, RFQ and FRPs are now set to be issued for the redevelopment of stations working under the public-private partnership (PPP) model, which includes Dehradun, Nellore, Tirupati, Puducherry, Ernakulum and New Delhi Railway Station.

The development authority, which is a statutory authority under the Ministry of Railways for the development of Railway land, is now working on 109 railway stations in a phased manner. All major railway stations across India are currently set for an overhaul and the same will be done on a PPP/Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) model as a part of Smart City Projects launched by the Centre. The RLDA’s redevelopment programme is part of the organisation’s four key mandates which include leasing commercial sites, colony redevelopment and multi-functional complexes among others.

Details about India's first redeveloped railway station

Earlier in July, the Railway Ministry shared pictures of India's first redeveloped railway station. The Gandhinagar Capital railway station, which is being rebuilt with a five-star hotel, is the first of its kind in India. A total of Rs. 71.50 crores was sanctioned for the redevelopment project. The station is being designed to give travellers the best experience with luxurious amenities like segregated entrance, parking facilities, art gallery, lounge halls, baby feeding room, and centrally air-conditioned waiting hall. Additionally, the three platforms will be internally connected through subways and a multipurpose waiting lounge with a capacity of 40 people is also being set up.

