Railway Ministry Frames Various Schemes Seeking Upgradation & Modernization Of Stations

In a key development, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Thursday announced that the government has devised several programmes in view of the upgradation, beautification, and modernisation of railway stations in India. These schemes seeking the betterment of Railways include the Model, Modern and Adarsh Station Scheme.

In a written reply to a question in Rajya Sabha today, Vaishnaw stated that the ‘Model’ stations scheme was in vogue from 1999 to 2008. Initially, one station per division of Indian Railways was selected under the scheme. In the year 2006, the criteria were revised to include all ‘A’ and ‘B’ category stations based on the annual passenger earnings under the scheme.

594 stations were chosen for an upgrade as part of this programme. Out of the total of 594 stations, 590 have already been constructed. According to him, the remaining four stations, Sambalpur Road and Alnavar, have been removed from the programme, while Ultadanga in Kolkata and Malbazar Bazar are closed.

Total of 1252 stations upgraded under Adarsh scheme

The railway minister further stated that the 'Adarsh' scheme has upgraded or modernised railway stations in response to the recognised demand for improved passenger amenities at stations.

"Under the 'Adarsh' station scheme, a total of 1252 stations have been identified for development, of which 1213 stations have been created so far, and the remaining stations are targeted to be developed by the financial year 2022-23," Vaishnaw continued while stating the newly formulated scheme.

State-of-art amenities for passengers

According to a Press release issued by PIB, various passenger amenities which, inter-alia, include improvement to façade of the station building, retiring room, waiting room (with bathing facilities), separate waiting room for ladies, landscaping of circulating area, earmarked parking, signages, Pay & Use toilets, Foot Over Bridge, ramps at the entry to station etc. have been provided at these Railway stations as per the respective category of the station depending upon need, the volume of passenger traffic and inter-se priority, subject to availability of funds.

Other key measures to make railway stations congestion free

Amongst efforts to bolster the betterment of railway stations, a new umbrella work programme called "Major Upgradation of Railway Station" was launched recently. Rebuilding/improvement/augmentation of the station building, congestion-free non-conflicting entry/exit to the station premises, segregation of arrival/departure of passengers, adequate concourse without overcrowding, integration of both sides of the city wherever feasible, user-friendly signages, well-lit circulating area, and sufficient provision for drop off, pick up, and parking and all Divyangjans facilities are among the amenities envisaged in this scheme.