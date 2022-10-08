Railway Ministry Renames Bengaluru-Mysuru Train Tipu Express As 'Wodeyar Express'

A popular train connecting Bengaluru and Mysuru, the 'Tipu Express', has been renamed as the 'Wodeyar Express' by the Railway Ministry on Friday. The Railway's decision to change the name of the train came after Mysuru MP Pratap Simha's request to Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in July this year.

Sharing the news on his Twitter account, the BJP MP said, "Good news for Friday! Now instead of Tipu Express "Wodeyar Express" will serve you!! Mysore-Talaguppa train will be "Kuvempu Express"!!! Thank you Ashwini Vaishnav ji and Prahlad Joshi for supporting this effort sir!"

Simha had put in a request for the name change months ago when he met Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. He also wrote a letter to the Union minister stating, "Considering the contributions of the Wodeyar dynasty, not only for the development of the railways but also for transforming it as a modern state, there is a strong sentiment among the people of my parliamentary constituency to rename T.No.12614113 super fast daily express between Mysore-Bengaluru City-Mysore as "Wodeyar Express."

"This is perhaps, the most fitting tribute to a visionary and pragmatic ruler who was instrumental in executing vital railway projects which in turn led to rapid economic development among the most developed princely states in British India," he added.

Bommai lauded the move

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai lauded the Centre's move. Taking to Twitter, he said, "Thanks to the Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw for renaming the Mysore - Bangalore Express and Talaguppa - Mysore Express as Wodeyar Express and Kuvempu Express respectively. It is an apt recognition of our rich heritage and glorious past."

Some criticised the move

After the Railway Ministry changed the name of the popular Tipu Superfast Express, which was introduced in 1980, the move was criticised by many. One of the Twitter users said, "Instead of renaming Tipu Express, Rail Ministry could have introduced a luxury train or Vande Bharat which could have been named after wodeyar which would be more meaningful and a balanced approach."

Another user called Lubna tweeted, "After renaming the Tipu Express as Wodeyar Express now it is time to rename Mysore as Paris because our beloved MP had promised Mysore to look like Paris during election and unfortunately Mysore Road Mysore infrastructure is worse than ten years ago.."