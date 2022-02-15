Railway Ministry Shares Glimpse Of India’s First-ever Cable-stayed Rail Bridge In J&K

Railway Ministry on Tuesday, February 15, shared a glimpse of construction work underway for India’s first cable-stayed railway bridge in Jammu and Kashmir’s Reasi district. The Ministry of Railways termed the Anji Khad bridge, which will connect Katra and Reasi, as an 'engineering marvel'. It is said to be a breakthrough in connecting Kashmir with the rest of the country by train within the next couple of years.

Sharing a glimpse of India’s first-ever cable-stayed rail bridge, Railway Ministry stated "Situated over Anji river, Anji Khad Bridge will connect Katra & Reasi Section, a part of Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla railway link, J&K".

India’s first cable-stayed railway bridge

In a recent update, on January 4, the pylon work of India’s first cable-stayed railway bridge in Jammu and Kashmir’s Reasi district was completed. As per the PTI report, officials informed that the single pylon of Anji Khad bridge with a height of 331 metres above the river bed on the Rs 21,653-crore Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL) is a milestone project of the Indian Railways.

“When I came here, it was a major challenge for us to complete the work on the pylon which is the lifeline of a bridge. The pylon is complete now, and we are hopeful of constructing this engineering marvel within one year,” project manager, Hindustan Construction Company, Ajay Kumar Pasheen had told PTI.

“All phases of the pylon work stand completed, and we are ready to move ahead to complete the bridge,” he added. The official mentioned that the bridge has a total length of 473.25 metres, while the length of the viaduct is 120 metres and the central embankment 94.25 metres, supported by 96 cables.

After the plan to build an arch bridge similar to the Chenab bridge was abandoned, the Railways in October 2016 decided to build a cable-stayed bridge at Anji Khad. The plan was dismissed due to the vulnerability of the structure primarily over concerns around the geological stability of the region.

World's Highest Railway Bridge Under Construction In J&K

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Monday, February 7, shared a picture of the world's highest railway bridge, the Chenab bridge on the Koo app. Located in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district, the Cheban bridge is 1,315-metre long aimed to boost Kashmir valley connectivity.

The picture was shared on social media by the Union minister captioned, “The world's highest arch Chenab Bridge over the clouds.”

