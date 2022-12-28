Railway Ministry Shares Video Of Revamped Coaches Adorned With Art; Internet In Splits

The Railways Ministry often uses its social media handles to share updates regarding the growing rail network in the country and various initiatives undertaken by it.

However, in order to amaze the netizens this time, the Ministry of Railways on Tuesday a video of a revamped coach of Eastern Railways that left social media users in awe. The video showed a coach of a local train operating in West Bengal.

Taking to Twitter, the Ministry of Railways said, "Uplifting your travel experience! A coach facelift initiative has been undertaken by the Sealdah Division of Eastern Railway, where coaches are being adorned with art. Catch a glimpse of a train that runs on the Sealdah-Bangaon section."

In the video that is going viral on social media, the coach of the train featured was facelifted with colourful and vibrant art. The walls of the coach were seen adorned with paintings portraying the country's diverse culture. Apart from the paintings, blue, green and red LED lights were also placed on the doors and windows of the coach to enhance the look of the decorated coach.

In less than 48 hours, the video has garnered 71k views. Apart from this, the video has also received 1,021 likes and 398 tweets so far.

'Great initiative,' says netizens

Appreciating Indian Railways for the unique initiative, one social media user took to the comments section and wrote, "Great initiative to showcase and save the rich Indian and specially regional culture in the form of art. I think trains on all local routes could be decorated like this and in other similar designs !!!

"Awesome," wrote another user. "Great initiative by the team," remarked the third user.

While some social media users appreciated the artwork, others opined that the ministry should give attention to other problems faced by daily commuters instead of doing a facelift of railway coaches.

In the comments section, several users stated that the artwork was not up to the mark and the Railways could have done a better job. Reacting to the painting in the coach, a Twitter user wrote, “Most of art work appears an eye-sore. My God!”. Another person wrote, "Such a pathetic creativity!!!" Predicting the furthure, a third user said, "After two weeks all your arts will be covered with ad posters."

