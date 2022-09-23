Railway Police Form Teams To Find Man Who Harassed Woman Lawyer On Mumbai Train

The Government Railway Police (GRP) has formed four teams to hunt for a man who sexually harassed a 25-year-old woman lawyer on a Mumbai local train, an official said on Friday.

Borivali Railway Police is investigating the case and analysing CCTV footage at various railway stations, said a GRP official.

Four teams have been formed to track down the culprit, he added.

The lawyer had taken to Twitter on Thursday to narrate how the personnel at the Andheri railway police station treated her with insensitivity when she went to lodge complaint after the traumatic incident. Her tweets had gone viral.

The man who harassed her when she was alone in the first class ladies compartment and jumped out at Jogeshwari station on Wednesday morning was captured in CCTV footage.

