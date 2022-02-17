Railway Protection Force Rescued 1,045 Kids From Stations Under Op 'Nanhe Farishte' In Jan

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) rescued over 1,000 kids from Railway stations across the country under ‘Operation Nanhe Farishte’ in the month of January. The RPF that is entrusted with providing safety to passengers saved over 1,045 children who were either abandoned or were found alone at the railway stations.

Railway Protection Force rescued over 1,000 children from stations

Out of all rescued children, 701 were boys and 344 were girls who were protected by the forces. As per the RPF, many children are kidnapped from the railway stations every year and are later exploited and trafficked. Presently, Child Help Desks are functional at 132 railway stations across the Indian railways.



Several additional steps were implemented under the operation "Mahila Suraksha" to guarantee enhanced security for female travellers. During the month of January 2022, the RPF deployed "Meri Saheli" squads at key railway stations with the goal of providing security to woman passengers, particularly those travelling alone. The operation was covered in approximately 13,000 trains across India.

Taking further precautions, the Railway Protection Force apprehended five persons under the charges of molestation and eve-teasing, while 2,185 people were caught while travelling in ladies coaches. Under "Operation Matrishakti," ladies RPF personnel, who make up around 9% of the entire strength went beyond the call of duty to assist pregnant women who were in labour during their train rides. In January, Lady RPF personnel provided assistance to seven such women passengers and were instrumental in bringing their children to this world. Besides, under "Mission Jeewan Raksha,” RPF personnel saved 42 persons, 20 males and 22 ladies on duty in the last month.



The RPF also supports state police in the fight against passenger crime through "Operation Yatri Suraksha." During the month of January, RPF arrested over 300 criminals involved in 254 passenger-related offences and turned them over to the appropriate GRP/Local Police.



Under the same Operation "Yatri Suraksha", RPF is available on call (Toll-Free 139 and other social media forums i.e. Twitter, Facebook, Instagram etc.) round the clock to receive and resolve security and other grievances of passengers. During the month of January 2022, more than 11,230 calls/complaints received from passengers in distress on Toll-Free Helpline No. 139 (24 X 7) and Twitter related to Security were promptly attended to and resolved.

Image: ANI