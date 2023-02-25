Last Updated:

Railway Revives 200-yr-old Well In Secunderabad, Builds Rainwater Harvesting Pits Around

A 200-year-old historic well at the Zonal Railway Training Institute (ZRTI) in Secunderabad's Moula Ali, has been restored by South Central Railway.

Secunderabad

Image: Twitter/@RailMinIndia


A 200-year-old historic well at the Zonal Railway Training Institute (ZRTI) in Secunderabad's Moula Ali, has been restored by South Central Railway in keeping with the emphasis led by the Railways Ministry on water conservation and the rejuvenation of water bodies.

"Promoting sustainable & green initiatives Zonal Railway Training Institute, Secunderabad, revived a 200-year-old heritage well on its premises & further built Rainwater Harvesting Pits around it to facilitate water conservation," Ministry of Railways tweeted.

Railway revives heritage well

The 50-feet-deep heritage step-well is yielding about 1 lakh litres of water per month, which is enough to carter the need of the Zonal Railway Training Institute, Supervisors Training Center, and Territorial Camp in the area while also making significant monthly savings of about Rs 5 lakh. Moreover, rainwater harvesting pits have been constructed in the surrounding regions to aid in conservation by reducing runoff. 

To stop leaves or other objects from falling into the well and contaminating the water, nylon mesh has been placed above the well. Manual chlorination is being done as the water is being pumped. Maintenance and cleaning of the well are being undertaken on a regular basis. In addition to this, the historic well has been given a facelift with a new painting and decorative LED lights.

The measures done by the Hyderabad Division and the Zonal Railway Training Institute for reviving this historical step well are laudable, General Manager of South Central Railway, Arun Kumar Jain, according to a press release on Wednesday.

