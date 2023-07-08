Railways Announces Up To 25% Discount On Fares Of Selected Classes; Vande Bharat Included

The Ministry of Railways (MoR) has introduced a discount scheme in AC chair car and executive classes of all trains having AC sitting accommodation including Anubhuti (First class coaches with luxury experience) and Vistadome coaches (The coaches having 360 degree view with huge windows and rotating chairs). The discount, which is being offered, will be up to 25% on the basic fare, while other applicable charges shall be levied separately. Further, trains having AC compartments with occupancy less than 50% during the last 30 days will be taken into consideration. However, there may be no refund of fare to be admissible for passengers, who have already booked their tickets.

According to the Railways Ministry, with a view to optimise utilisation of accommodation in trains, the ministry has decided to delegate powers to Zonal Railways to introduce discounted fare schemes in trains with AC-sitting accommodation. It is also being said that in the trains, where flexi fare scheme is applicable in a particular class and the occupancy is poor, flexi fare scheme may be withdrawn initially as a measure to increase the occupancy.

The discount will be implemented with immediate effect, says Railways Ministry

As per information, this scheme will not be applicable on special trains introduced as festival special trains. The latest provision of this scheme will be applicable up to a period of 1 year, say sources.

As per the official statement by the ministry, tatkal quota shall not be earmarked in such trains for the decided period. Further, if discount is provided for part of the journey of the train, then tatkal quota may not be provided for the part of the journey where discount is given. The Ministry of Railways has announced that the discount shall be implemented with immediate effect.

The discounted scheme, however, will be made applicable in those trains and classes, wherein occupancy doesn’t improve even after flexi fare scheme was withdrawn. Initially, the Railways Ministry was undertaking a review of Vande Bharat trains at small routes having less than 29% occupancy, considering if their rates should be reduced.

Vande Bharat train travel at various small routes including, Himachal - Delhi Vande Bharat train, Indore - Bhopal, Indore - Jabalpur, Bhopal - Jabalpur, Nagpur - Bilaspur along with others are likely to fall in this category. These trains on smaller routes have seen low occupancy at around 21 percent to 29 percent occupancy recorded since the past few months. In these trains, the cost of an AC chair car is Rs 950, while for executive class one is charged Rs 1,525. Now, with the new scheme coming into effect, the fares will be reduced further.

Earlier, the Railways on March 22, 2023, had reduced the fare of AC-3 tier economy coaches in order to attract more passengers for comfortable sitting.