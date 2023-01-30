Last Updated:

Railways Commence Fencing On Vande Bharat Routes To Prevent Cattle Run-over Incidents

The Indian Railways has commenced metal beam fencing for preventing cattle run-over incidents on Mumbai - Ahmedabad Vande-Bharat Express routes.

Written By
Megha Rawat
Vande Bharat

Fencing on Vande Bharat Express routes started to prevent cattle run-over incidents; (Image: Twitter/AshwiniVaishnaw)


Owing to the number of continuous attacks and to prevent cattle run-over incidents, the Indian Railways has begun the process to fence the rail tracks on the routes on which Vande Bharat trains are being run. Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Sunday said that the government has started fencing the route of the Vande Bharat train. 

The 622 km Mumbai-Ahmedabad Vande Bharat Express route travels through broad and open fields as it passes through rural Gujarat and Maharashtra, as a result, several cattle accidents were reported. 

Notably, Indian Railways has recently started building metal beam fencing along the 622-kilometre stretch between Mumbai and Ahmedabad to prevent cattle accidents and collisions in response to several similar instances. According to Railways, such fencing is used alongside highways and expressways especially in accident-prone areas to provide protection to vehicles as well as pedestrians. 

READ | PM Modi virtually flags off Vande Bharat Express from Secunderabad to Vishakhapatnam

Speaking to PTI, the chief spokesperson of Western Railway (WR) Sumit Thakur said that the work of erecting meal beam fencing on the busy route has commenced on the Ankleshwar-Bharuch section under the Vadodara division and it is going on in full swing. 

About Rs 245.26 crore would be spent on the fence along the Mumbai-Ahmedabad corridor. Installation of metal fences along the route will help in preventing animals from straying onto the tracks.

READ | Vande Bharat Express attacked in West Bengal again; this time near Dalkhola station
READ | Vande Bharat Express cleaning system changed; Ashwini Vaishnaw urges people to cooperate
First Published:
COMMENT