Railways Deploy COVID Care Cum Isolation Coaches In Four States As Cases Surge

As the second wave of COVID-19 caused havoc across the country, the Ministry of Railways on Sunday informed that it has deployed COVID care coaches in Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Delhi to assists the states amid the crisis and shortage of beds.

Nearly 4,000 Covid care coaches with 64,000 beds have been positioned at various railway stations of which, some have been previously used for the isolation of patients during the first wave of COVID-19.

Isolation coaches in the high-covid-afflicted zones positioned in following locations:

Delhi - 50 coaches (with 800 beds) are deployed at Shakurbasti station (4 patients are currently admitted). 25 coaches (with 400 beds) are made available at Anand Vihar Terminal.

Nandurbar (Maharashtra) - 21 coaches (with 378 beds) are positioned and currently 55 patients admitted at this facility.

Madhya Pradesh - 20 coaches each positioned at Bhopal station and in Jabalpur

Punjab - 50 Coaches have been readied for deployment

These isolation centres will cater to the needs of patients with mild and moderate symptoms (as directed to these facilities by State Health Authorities).

Also amid the shortage of medical oxygen which is essential in the treatment of COVID-19 patients, the Railways swung into action to contribute by transporting Cryogenic Oxygen containers from the place of manufacturing of oxygen to different parts of the country. As of date Railways have transported 10 oxygen tankers carrying 150 MT oxygen, while 9 more are enroute to various states. Cryogenic tankers are being transported as a roll on-roll of (Ro-Ro) service to various destinations across states. The trains that are transporting the liquid medical oxygen are being termed as 'Oxygen Express', which are being run via green corridors facilitated by the Centre.

Delhi Government has said it is not receiving its allocated quota of 480 MT of oxygen, however, the state government has not been able to provide tankers to the Railways for transportation, while other states have been giving their own tankers. Delhi government has sought help from the Centre to procure oxygen and has also pleaded with other state government to spare oxygen for Delhi. One Delhi bound Oxygen express carrying 70 MT of liquid medical oxygen will depart from Raipur tonight.

One oxygen Express train carrying four tankers (around 70 Metric tonnes of LMO) will depart tonight for Delhi from Raigarh, Chattisgarh. It will contribute in fulfilling the oxygen need of Delhi. — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) April 25, 2021

(with inputs from ANI)