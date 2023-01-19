Railways Earns Rs 1,91,162 Cr Revenue In FY23 So Far

Ahead of the Union Budget, the Railways on Thursday said it has earned Rs 41,000 crore more in revenue so far in 2022-23 as compared to the same period in the previous fiscal.

This year till date, the Railways earned Rs 1,91,162 crore compared to Rs 1,48,970 crore in the year-ago period, official data showed.

According to the data, the Railways loaded 1,185 MT of goods so far this year.

The Railways expects to end this fiscal with a total revenue of Rs 2,35,000 crore, officials said.

It also plans to introduce sleeper versions of the Vande Bharat Express by 2025 and is preparing to award contracts for additional 200 current versions of the train this month.

The Railways is expected to concentrate on manufacturing around 478 Vande Bharat trains as well as trains driven by hydrogen, the officials added.

Major investments are also likely to be made in other green fuels.

In 2022-23, the Railways saved majorly after it stopped the majority of concessions offered to passengers, including a hefty subsidy to the elderly. It has also saved on account of electrification of its routes.