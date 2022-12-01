Railways' Freight Loading Surpasses FY22 Levels In November; Earnings Up By 16 Pc

Indian Railways' freight loading and earnings in the first eight months of the current financial year has crossed the levels achieved during the corresponding period of previous fiscal, the state-owned transporter said on Thursday.

On cumulative basis during April–November 2022, freight loading of 978.72 MT was achieved against last year's loading of 903.16 MT during the same period, registering an improvement of 8 per cent, the Railways said in a statement.

Railways earned Rs 1,05,905 crore during the period, 16 per cent higher against Rs 91,127 crore earned last year.

In November 2022, originating freight loading of 123.9 MT has been achieved against 116.96 MT in the same month a year ago, which is 5 per cent higher.

"Following the Mantra, 'Hungry For Cargo', IR (Indian Railways) has made sustained efforts to improve the ease of doing business as well as improve the service delivery at competitive prices, which has resulted in new traffic coming to railways from both conventional and non-conventional commodity streams.

"The customer centric approach and work of business development units, backed up by agile policy making helped Railways towards this landmark achievement," the Railways said.

