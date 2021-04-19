Railways Geared Up For 'Oxygen Express' Trains, Mumbai Creates Green Corridors Amid COVID

A day after Indian railways accepted the Maharashtra government's request to transport liquid oxygen through trains, empty tankers bega their journey on Monday from Kalamboli and Boisar railway stations in and near Mumbai to load liquid medical Oxygen from Vizag, Jamshedpur, Rourkela, and Bokaro, officials said. As trains are getting fully ready to transport Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO) and Oxygen Cylinders, railways are geared up to run the 'Oxygen Express'.

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal in a tweet informed that Roll-on-Roll-off oxygen trucks are getting loaded for Oxygen Express.

"Roll-on-Roll-off oxygen trucks getting loaded for Oxygen Express. Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, the Government of India is committed to doing everything possible to help COVID-19 patients," tweeted Railway Minister Piyush Goyal.

Apart from Maharashtra, even the Madhya Pradesh government had approached for liquid medical Oxygen transfers via trains. The Railway Ministry immediately explored the possibilities. On April 17, a meeting was also held between Railway Board officials and state transport commissioners and representatives of the industry.

Maharashtra mandates negative RTPCR from 6 states

The state of Maharashtra which is facing a very serious condition of COVID-19 has now made it mandatory for railway passengers from Kerala, Goa, Rajasthan, Delhi, Gujarat, and Uttarakhand to show negative RTPCR report of COVID-19 to enter the state. The Government of Maharashtra has characterized six states as 'places of sensitive origin'. To contain the spread of the virus, an SOP is also put in place by the Maharashtra Government. The passengers will also be compulsorily screened as well with other COVID-19 protocols.

The Maharashtra Government has also demanded thermal scanners to ensure all the exit points are checked. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackray has also urged that all the COVID protocols are strictly followed in the train. The Indian Railways had already declared that Rs 500 fine will be imposed on those not following COVID norms at the premises including the trains. On Sunday Maharashtra reported 68,631 fresh COVID-19 cases while 503 patients died, another daily spike of more than 60,000 cases in the state. Total COVID cases mounted to 38,39,338 while the death toll reached 60,473 in Maharashtra.

In Mumbai, green corridors have also been created for 'red-sticker' (Emergency services) vehicles.