Railways Have Big Role To Play In Putting Ayodhya On Global Map: UP CM Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday, 29 August 2021, said that railways have a big role to play in putting Ayodhya on the global map. While addressing a conclave in Ayodhya, the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister said that Minister of State for Railways Darshana Jardosh's arrival here will prove helpful in accelerating the ongoing railway projects and taking forward the development journey of Ayodhya. He said, "Railways have a big role to play in putting Ayodhya on the global map. Minister of State for Railways, Darshana Jardosh ji's arrival here will prove helpful in accelerating the ongoing railway projects and taking forward the development journey of Ayodhya."

CM Yogi on construction work of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya

Yogi Adityanath said, "After a long wait of 5 centuries, with the compassion and efforts of our Prime Minister, the construction work of Ram Mandir is going on in Ayodhya. Today, under the presence of our President Kovind ji, the inauguration and foundation stone of several projects have been laid by Rashtrapati ji."

Earlier, President Ram Nath Kovind had addressed the Ramayana Conclave in Ayodhya and lauded the UP government's efforts to take 'Ramayana' to common people through art and culture. The President is on a 4-day visit to the poll-bound state of Uttar Pradesh. On Saturday, he inaugurated the Mahayogi Gorakhnath Vishwavidyalaya in UP's Gorakhpur.

On August 29, President Kovind visited Ayodhya in a special train by the Indian Railways. The first time the President took a train was when he visited his birthplace in Uttar Pradesh. That was significant as it was the first time after a gap of 15 years when an incumbent president had travelled by train.

The special train that was organised by the Indian Railways had an office for Kovind. The train had all the facilities such as free WiFi among others. The Indian Railways had taken extra measures in terms of security. A rule book was prescribed in the security protocol of the President and the measures were followed strictly at all times. Apart from this, staff was appointed to monitor the tracks and level crossings. Special monitoring was done in some sensitive spots in densely populated areas.

(Image: ANI, PTI)