Railways Interested In Inviting Bids: Explores Possibility Of Hydrogen On DEMU Locomotives

The Railway Ministry informed that it was interested in inviting bids for hydrogen-based technology by retrofitting them on the Diesel Electric Multiple Unit (DEMU). This would take place in the 89 km Sonipat Jind section of the Northern Railway, the ministry said in a statement. This effort was made to understand whether existing diesel-run engines could be retrofitted to use hydrogen or not.

Railways plan to experiment with Hydrogen gas

The railways have sought to explore the capabilities of Hydrogen gas as they bid to put them in their extant diesel engine. A statement released by the ministry read, "The retrofitting of diesel-powered DEMU and converting it into hydrogen fuel-powered train set will not only save the cost to the tune of Rs 2.3 crore annually by converting from diesel to hydrogen but also save the carbon footprint (NO2) of 11.12 kilotons per annum and particulate matter of 0.72-kilotonnes per annum." The statement also indicated that after successfully implementing this pilot project, all the present stock that will operate on diesel fuel after electrification can be planned to run on hydrogen fuel.

When does the bidding process start?

The bidding date for a hydrogen fuel cell-based DEMU rake will start from September 21, 2021, and the closing date will be October 5, 2021. However, a pre-bid conference would be conducted on August 17.

The initial plan suggested two DEMU rakes that could be converted, and later two-hybrid narrow gauge locos that will be converted based on hydrogen fuel cell power movement. The statement added that after conversion, the train will run on hydrogen fuel, the greenest mode of transport as hydrogen can be generated by electrolysing the water from solar energy. Presently, very few countries are using this method. The trial of one rake is being done in Germany and the trial of the other in Poland, it said.

What is a DEMU unit?

DEMU units are quite commonly used in India. In this prototype, a diesel engine drives an electrical generator or an alternator that produces electric energy. This generated current is further fed to electric traction motors on the wheels or bogies in the same way as a conventional diesel-electric locomotive.