Railways Issues Guidelines On Women Safety; Short Term And Long Term Action Plans Prepared

Ministry of Railways on Saturday issues guidelines to ensure women safety and to mitigate atrocities against women in trains and railway premises. Indian Railways directed all Zonal Railways and Production Units to follow the guidelines strictly and make the railway environment safe for women. The railways have classified the 'action plan' into Short Term and Long Term Plan. According to the information shared by the Railway Ministry, "Short Term plan will be implemented immediately from the existing resources on priority without any delay".

Action plan of Railways to ensure women security

Under the Short Term Plan, authorities will keep an eye on offenders and will ensure that the duty officers and staff pay daily visits to vulnerable areas during their rounds. However, the Long Term plan will ensure that the basic infrastructure of Railway premises must be improved, installation of CCTV camera, lights and other necessary arrangements should be made. The authorities as per the plan have been instructed to take care of every small thing so that a better environment can be provided "with bare minimum expenditure or with available resources."

Preventive measures to be adopted by Railways

All vulnerable areas found in Railway Stations including Circulating areas, Parking, FOBs, access roads, end of platforms, Yards, Washing lines, DEMU / EMU Car sheds, Saloon Sidings, Maintenance depots, etc, should have sufficient lighting.

Unauthorized entries/ exits should be closed.

Yards, pits, and the surrounding area of railway stations must be kept clear of unnecessary vegetation that could be used as camouflage for concealment. View cutters like these can provide criminals with an opportunity to commit crimes.

The surveillance system should also be enforced in coaching depots & yards.

No unauthorized person may be allowed to move in Yard and coaching depots where the coaches are stabled. There should be a controlled entry system.

Exemplary action should be taken against railway staff involved in such offences.

Before the empty rakes are transferred to the washing lines, the coaches should be thoroughly tested and locked by the C&W and Electrical teams. Condemned coaches in yards/sick lines must be kept locked and inspected on a regular basis.

The cases of crime against women must be followed up till their logical conclusion.

The Railway Ministry also issued an advisory for the passengers, stating that the railways' helpline numbers will be widely publicized, however, the "details of helpline numbers are printed on the reverse of train tickets." Also, people will be made aware of the Pan India Emergency Response System, as well as other important forums and phone numbers for reporting crimes, particularly crimes against women. People will also be made aware of the "One Stop Centre (OSC)," which is specifically designed to offer specialised resources such as medical support, police assistance, legal advice/court case management, psychological, social counselling, and temporary housing to women, who have been victims of abuse, all under one roof.

It added, "Proper advertisements educating the passengers should be published in various print, electronic and social media platforms."