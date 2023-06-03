Indian Railways has launched an investigation into the causes which led to the triple train tragedy in Odisha and resulted in the death of over 230 people and injuries to at least 900 others. According to a railways spokesperson, Commissioners of Railway Safety (CRS) under the South Eastern Circle AM Chowdhary will lead the probe. "AM Chowdhary, CRS, SE Circle, will inquire into the accident," the spokesperson stated on Saturday (June 3, 2023), hours after the tragic accident in Odisha's Balasore dictrict. The Soutrh Eastern Circle is responsible for the routes falling under the jurisdiction of South Eastern Railways, South East Central Railway and East Coast Railway. The total track length of the three zones are approximately 7,651 kilometres.

The tragic mishap took place near Bahanaga Bazar railway station in Balasore district of Odisha between Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, the Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express and a goods train. At least 233 people have been killed and over 900 injured. According to news agency PTI, sources indicate a possible signalling failure as the cause of the crash.

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik are at the crash site. Vaishnaw stated that the cause of the train accident will be known after probe. "Our focus now is rescue and relief operations," he added.

The Odisha Chief Minister also announced a day of state mourning on Saturday. "Important Announcement: In view of tragic rail accident at Bahanaga, Hon’ble Chief Minister, Sri Naveen Patnaik has ordered for State Mourning for a day. Hence no State celebration to take place on 3rd June through out the State," the Information & Public Relations Department of the Odisha government tweeted.

In February, close on the heels of a head-on collision between two goods trains in Uttar Pradesh, the railways launched a month-long safety drive to prevent accidents such as derailment and overshooting of signals by loco pilots. Under the drive, senior officers from the Railway Board, zonal railways and divisions were instructed to visit various sections, lobbies of crews, maintenance centres, work sites etc. and carry out a "thorough review of the working practices" to check and enforce safe operational and maintenance practices prescribed to prevent accidents or unusual incidents. The Indian Railways is in the process of installing "Kavach", an anti-train collision system, across its network.

Kavach alerts when a loco pilot jumps a signal (Signal Passed at Danger -- SPAD), which is the leading cause of train collisions. The system can alert the loco pilot, take control of the brakes and bring the train to a halt automatically when it notices another train on the same line within a prescribed distance.

(With inputs from PTI)