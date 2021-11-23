After seers from Ujjain objected to the saffron attire of the waiters in Ramayan Express, the Indian Railways on Monday changed the uniforms of its serving staff on board. The seers labelled the dress code as an insult to Hinduism and threatened that they will stop the train in Delhi on December 12 if the dress code was not changed. Issuing his first response to the controversy, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said, “We've learned from it. When we deal with any point in culture then there are many sensitive points to it. We must consciously adopt in our processes of designing, food, dress & other things. So, we should move forward with this learning.”

We've learned from it. When we deal with any point in culture then there are many sensitive points to it. We must consciously adopt in our processes of designing, food, dress & other things. So we should move forward with this learning: Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw pic.twitter.com/8Yf901B4vl — ANI (@ANI) November 23, 2021

The Indian railways changed the attire and gave the staff a more formal look while also keeping the traditional turban along with saffron-coloured gloves and masks. The Indian Railways said in a statement, "Dress of service staff is completely changed in the look of professional attire of service staff. Inconvenience caused is regretted.” The Ramayan circuit train started its 17-day journey from the Safdarjung railway station on November 7 and had their waiters wearing a saffron attire with a sadhu-like headgear and wearing malas of Rudraksha.

Indian Railways withdraws saffron attire of its serving staff on board the Ramayana Special Trains following objections



"Dress of service staff is completely changed in the look of professional attire of service staff. Inconvenience caused is regretted," says the Railways pic.twitter.com/ANsqHUQQzU — ANI (@ANI) November 22, 2021

Ujjain Akhada Parishad’s former general secretary Avdeshpuri said while talking to PTI, “We wrote a letter to the railway minister two days ago, lodging our protest against waiters serving refreshments and food in the Ramayan Express in saffron. Donning a saffron attire with a sadhu-like headgear and wearing malas (necklaces) of rudraksha is an insult to the Hindu religion and its seers." He had warned that the seers would stop the train at Delhi’s Safdarjung railway station if changes weren’t implemented immediately. He added, “We will sit on the railway tracks. This is necessary for protecting the Hindu religion."

More about the Ramayan Express

The train will cover 15 places that were important in the life of Lord Ram. The train will cover an area of more than 7,500 km and will visit places like Ayodhya, Prayag, Nandigram, Janakpur, Chitrakoot, Sitamarhi, Nasik, Hampi and Rameshwaram. The Ramayan Express train also has a first-class restaurant, a library and shower cubicles.

(With ANI and PTI inputs)