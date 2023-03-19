Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Take Live Feedback From Passengers On Shatabdi Train

Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Sunday, March 19, travelled in New Delhi-Ajmer Shatabdi Express and took feedback from the passengers. During his journey, he sought the feedback of passengers on various aspects of cleanliness on the train.

He took to Twitter to share a video of his journey in which he can be seen interacting with the people onboard. While sharing the video, he wrote, “Passengers feedback; boarded Ajmer Shatabdi from NDLS (New Delhi Railway Station).” He added, “Passengers have given positive feedback. They told that trains are more clean than earlier, they are on time, and the platforms are clean."

Passengers feedback; boarded Ajmer Shatabdi from NDLS pic.twitter.com/GMxpkcpMBe — Ashwini Vaishnaw (@AshwiniVaishnaw) March 19, 2023

In the 30-second video, the Railways Minister is seen asking two passengers whether the entire train, including toilets, is clean on regular days. In reply to the minister, the passengers nodded their heads and said, 'Yes, everything is clean." He then went on to discuss the future plans and changes required for the New Delhi-Ajmer Shatabdi Express train with the senior officials.

He mentioned that two initiatives are due to be taken in this route. While commenting on the same, he said, “First increasing speed on this route by making certain changes in the track. Secondly, pantograph trains (Vande Bharat) will soon run between Delhi-Jaipur on this track after trials and testing.”

Netizens appreciate the minister for taking feedback

Many of the users on Twitter appreciated the Railways Minister for taking live feedback from the passengers. A user in reply to the posted video, wrote, "Very Impressive Sir! Never seen such kind of Commitment and Dedication from a minister ever in all 75 years. You prove that if only we had the work ethics, each one of us can make a difference. It really doesn't matter if it's a public or private sector. You make us proud."

Another user commented, “It is great honor and pride for India to have a technically competent and effective leader like you sir. Departments you are handling are progressing is the proof of your commitment to work. God bless you and India.” A user, who called Ashwini Vaishnaw a futuristic leader, said, “Proud to have a futuristic leader as you as our railway minister. Lot of work still needed and a process driven activities with timeliness will make us amongst the best railways in the world."