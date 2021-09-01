Railways Ministry Introduces Economy Class In Tier 3 AC Compartments With New Features

The Indian Railways has introduced the Economy Class facility for the first in a Three-Tier Air-Conditioned train. Amit Malviya, a Public Relations Officer with the Indian Railways said, "Indian Railways has introduced the economy class in the three-tier air-conditioned compartments. This facility is being provided for the first time in the Prayagraj-Jaipur train."

Additional features have been installed in the facility to give it a modern look. Firstly, there will be two coaches and the number of berths has been increased from 72 to 83. Due to these, the passengers will have more space for a comfortable journey. The trains also have features that are not better suited for the specially-abled. There are smoke detectors as well along with facilities like a dining table, magazine holder at the SL seat of the train. All these features will be provided to people at considerably lower rates.

Railway Ministry's Statement regarding new coaches

Earlier this week, the Railway Ministry said that the new Economy Class coach will be added to all the mail, express and superfast services. At least 50 economy coaches have already been supplied to the zonal railways. The ministry issued a statement on Saturday and said that the fare of the economy class will be 2.4 times of the sleeper class seats of the express trains. The base fares will start at the probable price of less than Rs 440 per seat for a distance of 1-300 km. The fare might differ according to the distance of travel, the fares can even reach as high as Rs 3,065 for a journey of 4951-5000 km. These charges are not inclusive of additional fees like reservation fees, superfast surcharge, Goods and service tax. The fare for children will follow the same structure as other coaches.

Ministry of Railways said, “North Central Railway is all set to run newly introduced 3 AC economy coaches in Train No. 02403 (Prayagraj-Jaipur express) from 6/9/21. Bookings have been opened from today. These passenger-friendly coaches have 83 berths & fares are lesser as compared to AC 3.” These new coaches will be first introduced in Northern Central Railway’s Train 02403 Prayagraj- Jaipur Express from September 6, 2021. The bookings for the same have been opened.