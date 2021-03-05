Railways raise platform ticket prices as 'temporary measure' to avoid station overcrowding

The Ministry of Railways has announced the hike in platform ticket rates considering overcrowding at the stations amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. The Ministry has said that it is a “temporary measure” in a view of "safety of the passengers". Earlier, Indian Railways issued a notification that hinted towards the hike in prices of the platform tickets at some places. Explaining the action, the Railway Ministry said that it the responsibility of the Divisional Railway Managers (DRMs) to maintain regulation and controlling of the crowd at stations.

"It is a temporary measure and field activity undertaken by the railway administration in the interest of the safety of passengers and to prevent overcrowding at stations," the Ministry said in an official statement.

The official statement issued by the Ministry stated that the charges for the platform ticket will be changed according to the ground situation and the final call will be taken by the DRMs. The Ministry said "Deterring more persons to visit the station, the platform ticket charges are increased from time to time after assessing the ground situation. The power to change charges of platform tickets has been delegated to DRMs due to field management requirements."

The Railway Ministry affirmed that the practice of price hikes in an exceptional situation is not new in this government. It has been followed as a short-term crowd control measure by the previous governments as well. Platform ticket prices have not only been increased in Delhi, but it has seen five times hike in Mumbai. Railway has increased the price of platform tickets at some major stations of Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). The platform ticket price at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, Dadar and Lokmanya Tilak Terminus has been increased from Rs 10 to Rs 50.

(with inputs from ANI)