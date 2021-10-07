Railways Records Higher Freight Loading In Sep

The Indian Railways' freight loading for September 2021 was 3.62 per cent higher than the corresponding month's figure last year, the national transporter said on Thursday.

During September, 2021, the railways' loading was 106 million tonnes which is 3.62 per cent higher compare to last year's loading for the same period (102.30 million tonnes).

In this period, the Indian Railways earned Rs 10,815.73 crore from freight loading which is also 9.19 per cent higher compared to last year's earnings for the same period which was Rs 9,905.69 crore.

During September, 2021, the Indian Railways' loading was 106 million tonnes which includes 47.74 million tonnes of coal, 11.24 million tonnes of iron ore, 6.46 million tonnes of foodgrains, 4.19 million tonnes of fertilizers, 3.60 million tonnes of mineral oil and 6.15 million tonnes of cement (excluding clinker).

"It is worth mentioning that a number of concessions/ discounts are also being given in Indian Railways to make Railways Freight movement very attractive." "It may be noted that improvements in freight movements will be institutionalized and incorporated in the upcoming zero based time table," the railways said.

