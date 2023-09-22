Railways Sets Up 2 Committees To Review Maintenance Of Tracks, Rolling Stock

The Railways has set up a one-man expert committee of former Railway Board chairman Vinay Kumar Tripathi to draw a roadmap for improvement in maintenance regime of rolling stock.

It also set up another one-man expert committee of former Railway Board chairman Anil Kumar Lahoti to draw a roadmap for improvement of track inspection and maintenance.

The committees have been set up against the backdrop of the worst ever rail accident in two decades in Odisha's Balasore in June.

The Tripathi Committee has been tasked with suggesting an action plan for efficient deployment of human resource for improved productivity, integrated depot for maintenance of locomotives and all types of rolling stock.

The terms of reference also include universalisation and standardisation of maintenance facilities for locomotive, freight stock, distributive power rakes, coaching stock and action plan for moving from preventive to condition based/predictive maintenance regime.

The Lahoti Committee will review the present status of track inspection and maintenance practices. It will also suggest ways and means for improving track inspection and draw a roadmap for the same.

The committee has also been asked to review existing organisational structure of track maintenance staff and draw a roadmap for the same.

It has also been tasked with identifying areas for pilot projects and prepare implementation scheme for the same.

Both the committees have been asked to submit their reports within six months.