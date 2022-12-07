Railways To Develop 100 Gati Shakti Cargo Terminals In Next Three Years: Railway Minister

The Indian Railways will develop 100 Gati Shakti cargo terminals in the next three years, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw informed the Parliament on Wednesday.

Replying to a query in the Lok Sabha, the minister said such terminals will be developed under the Gati Shakti Cargo Terminal (GCT) Policy from 2022-23, 2023-24 and 2024-25.

Twenty-two GCTs have already been commissioned, while 125 applications for the development of such terminals have been received and 79 in-principle approvals have been granted.

For GCTs to be developed on non-railway land, the GCT operators will identify the location and will construct the terminal after obtaining the necessary approval.

For GCTs to be developed either fully or partially on railway land, the land parcels will be identified by the railways, and the GCT operator for the construction and operation of the terminal will be selected through an open tendering process.

