Railways Urges Citizens To Avoid Panic As LTT Gets Thronged Amid Hints Of Lockdown In Maha

With the Maharashtra government hinting at a complete lockdown in the State to curb the COVID-19 spread, the Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT) on Tuesday witnessed a massive inflow of passengers trying to return to their native places. As passengers thronged the railway station in Mumbai, the Central Railways urged people to not panic and rush towards the station. Assuring that train services will continue to ply, the Central Railway highlighted that 106 North and East-bound summer specials have been announced, adding that more additional trains will also run.

With plenty of trains heading towards Uttar Pradesh and Bihar from the LTT, a huge crowd of migrant workers was also seen at the railway station on Tuesday. As cases continue to surge across Maharashtra and tighter restrictions in place, migrant workers have already started leaving the financial capital to avoid being stuck like last year when the nationwide lockdown was announced. Meanwhile, the Central Railway has also informed that there are 23 trains plying from the LTT today. Out of these, 17 are North and East-bound trains and five are summer specials.

Incidentally, after the subsequent lockdown following the coronavirus outbreak in March 2020, migrant workers had been affected severely. The country had also witnessed a mass movement of migrant labourers, who also walked hundreds of kilometres to reach their homes after the imposition of lockdown. In Mumbai last year, a massive crowd had gathered at the Bandra Terminus following a hoax call of special trains services.

Maharashtra mulls lockdown

Amidst the massive upsurge in the COVID-19 cases, the Maharashtra government has been mulling to impose a statewide lockdown despite announcing tighter restrictions under the 'Break The Chain' guideline. The Chief Minister has been reviewing the situation and has also held hectic meetings with the Cabinet and health experts, with an eye on a complete lockdown. One of the worst-affected States, parts of Maharashtra have also witnessed a shortage of COVID-19 beds and Remdesivir, while officials have claimed a shortage of vaccines as well.

As the country continues to battle against the COVID-19 pandemic, Maharashtra so far has recorded over 34,58,996 positive coronavirus cases, out of which 28,34,473 have recovered, while 58,245 have died. As per the latest reports from MoHFW, in the past 24 hours, 51,751 new cases, 52,312 fresh recoveries and 258 deaths have been reported. Currently, the total number of active cases in Maharashtra is 5,66,278.