Railways: WB Approves Shramik Specials On HM's Request, Maharashtra's Requests Pending

As a part of the Centre's plan to facilitate migrants return to their home states, the Indian Railways has run more than 300 trains till date, the Ministry of Railways informed on Saturday. Taking to Twitter, the Ministry of Railways informed that these trains have run mainly to states like Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Odisha and Madhya Pradesh.

Responding to the West Bengal fiasco, the Ministry informed that the state has approved has only two trains on Saturday morning - one from Ajmer Sharif and other from Ernakulam. It added that after the Home Minister's request, Bengal approved two trains from Punjab, three from Karnataka and one from Telangana, adding that the trains are being arranged.

However, the state has not approved any train from Maharashtra. "While there is a requirement of 16 trains to WB and presently 6 requests are pending for which approval is still awaited from WB," the Ministry tweeted.

MHA vs Mamata

Earlier in the day, Home Minister Amit Shah had written to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over the Shramik Specials. As per sources, the Home Minister has said that the Central government is operating Shramik special trains to facilitate the return of migrant labourers to their native places, but her State government is not co-operating. Home Minister Shah has also demanded an answer on the Mamata government's inaction over the migrants' distress in Bengal. However, TMC has refuted the Home Minister's claims which erupted a war of words.

Trinamool Congress MP and Mamata’s nephew Abhishek Banerjee tweeted saying that the (Union) Home Minister is misleading people. “An HM failing to discharge his duties during the crises only speaks after weeks of silence, only to mislead people with a bundle of lies. Ironically, he’s talking about the very ppl who’ve been literally left to fate by his own Govt. Mr Amit Shah, prove your fake allegations or apologize.” he tweeted.

Derek O' Brien also stated that way before the letter from Shah's office to Mamata Banerjee, trains were arranged for migrant labourers in various states. "Now, Home Minister will say that on 9th, he wrote a letter and on 11th trains went, we wrote these before 9th. I've been studying you when you can't convince, you either confuse them or you go to sleep." said Derek.

