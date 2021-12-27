Rain At Several Places In Rajasthan

Light to moderate rain occurred at several places in Rajasthan where capital Jaipur recorded a maximum of 4.9 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours, the Meteorological (MeT) Department here said on Monday.

Alwar recorded 3.2 mm rainfall while Nagaur and Sangaria 2 mm each. Several other places received below 2 mm rains during this period, according to the MeT Department.

Meanwhile, the state recorded temperatures between 8.5 degrees Celsius and 17.7 degrees Celsius on Sunday night.

The weather conditions would remain the same during the next 24 hours, the MeT Department predicted.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)