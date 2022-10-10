Rain Effect: Delhi Breathes Cleanest Air In Two Years

Delhi on Monday breathed the cleanest air since August 31, 2020, thanks to the bountiful rains over the last three days.

According to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data, the 24-hour average air quality index (AQI) in the city was 44 at 4 pm. It was 48 on Sunday, 56 on Saturday and 55 on Friday. The capital logged a 24-hour average AQI of 41 on August 31, 2020.

Also, this is the third good air quality day of the year. The city had recorded a 24-hour average AQI of 47 on September 16.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'. The neighbouring cities of Ghaziabad (19), Gurugram (29), Greater Noida (26) and Noida (49) also recorded 'good' air quality.

The national capital has recorded 128 days of bad air quality (AQI is poor, very poor or severe) this year so far, the highest since 2017, when it saw 130 such days during the corresponding period.

Delhi has recorded 121.7 mm of rainfall in October so far, the second highest in the month in the last 16 years, according to India Meteorological Department data.

The city recorded 25.3 mm rainfall on Saturday, 74.3 mm on Sunday and 21.8 mm on Monday. The ongoing rainfall is the second prolonged spell within three weeks.

The rainfall so far this month is around four times the normal rainfall of 28 mm and three times the precipitation recorded (41.6 mm) in August, which is the wettest month of the monsoon season.

The national capital received 122.5 mm of rainfall in October last year, the highest in the month since 236.2 mm of precipitation recorded in 1956. The all-time record for October stands at 238.2mm (1954).