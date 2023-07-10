Rain Exposed Reality Of Haryana Govt Arrangements: Bhupinder Hooda

Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda has expressed concern over the situation arising across Haryana due to incessant rains saying "horrifying pictures" of waterlogging are coming out from all over the state.

The former chief minister targeted the Haryana government and said life has been thrown out of gear across the state.

"The rain has once again exposed the reality of the arrangements of the BJP-JJP government. From roads, streets, parks, to government offices, everything is submerged. Houses and shops have been flooded.

"There have also been reports of houses collapsing and cracks appearing due to waterlogging. If the rains continue in the coming days, the situation is expected to worsen," he said.

The Leader of the Opposition in the Haryana Assembly said many areas have been flooded due to overflowing of rivers and breaches at some places.

He said places in Ambala and other districts where the situation has worsened should be declared as flood-affected areas.

"Also, the state government should ask for maximum help from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the Centre, so that the life and property of the people can be protected," he said in a statement.

Rains battered many parts of Punjab and Haryana for the third consecutive day on Monday causing flooding at many places, as authorities scrambled to lead rescue operations to shift people to safer places.

Hooda said while it had definitely rained more than normal this time, but the government should also have taken timely steps to prevent waterlogging.

"It was the responsibility of the government to make additional arrangements for drainage and cleaning of sewerage, but the government kept sitting, like always. Today Gurugram has turned into a pond because when the government should have been focused on making arrangements for the rainy season, it was busy renaming the metro station," he stated.

The former chief minister stated that the government will now have to prepare on a war footing so that the lives and property of the people can be protected for the coming days.

He said the government should also announce compensation for the loss caused to the people due to rain.

Former minister and senior Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia asked Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to get his act together and release timely relief to thousands of people whose houses have been damaged by incessant rain and flood waters besides "farmers who are facing a catastrophe with paddy crop being washed out in thousands of acres".

Commenting on the situation caused by heavy rains in Punjab, Majithia said there were advance warnings about the ongoing spell of incessant rain but Chief Minister Mann "did not pay heed to the same and remained busy in celebrations and serving the political interests" of Aam Aadmi Party supremo Arvind Kejriwal.

"This is why when rain waters started entering people's houses, the AAP government was caught napping. If people are suffering today, it is because of the lack of preparedness of this government which continues to be busy in advertising relief measures without doing anything on the ground," Majithia claimed.

Majithia further claimed that a large part of damage caused in some residential colonies and urban clusters in the state was due to the government's failure to regulate drainage facilities and make arrangements for smooth drainage of water from urban areas.

He said similarly timely action was not initiated in cleaning drains in rural areas which had compounded the suffering of the people.