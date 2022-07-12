Rain Fury: No Dearth Of Funds For Relief & Rescue Works, Says Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai

Mysuru, July 12 (PTI) The Karnataka government is with the people at this hour of crisis when many parts of the state are reeling under floods, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Tuesday.

District in-charge ministers have involved themselves in relief works taking everyone into confidence, said Bommai, who has embarked on a tour of the rain-affected districts.

Ministers S Angara in Udupi, V Sunil Kumar in Mangaluru (Dakshina Kannada district), Kota Srinivas Poojary in Uttara Kannada and S T Somashekar in Mysuru have already visited the flood-hit areas to take stock of the situation.

Revenue minister R Ashoka has just returned from his visit to Kodagu. The entire government is engaged in it, the Chief Minister said.

"I too am visiting the affected areas today and will issue necessary instructions for rescue and relief works," Bommai said.

Efforts are on to convince the people residing in seismic sensitive zones and in areas which are prone to landslides to shift to safer places, he said.

Road connectivity is snapped in many places due to incessant rains. Landslides and mild tremors have occurred in a few places in Kodagu, sea erosion has affected the people in coastal region, and houses along the river banks have been damaged in many parts of northern Karnataka, Bommai noted.

In some places crops have been damaged due to high discharge from the reservoirs. Survey has been conducted on the damages. Exact details would be shared soon.

Replying to a query on funds for relief works, Bommai said Rs 730 crore is available with the NDRF (National Disaster Response Fund). There is no shortage of funds for undertaking relief and rescue works. Central assistance would be sought, if needed, after estimating the losses.

Reacting to recurring floods in many villages, Bommai said 63 flood-prone villages along river banks have been relocated. But the people are reluctant to relocate in some villages. Expert opinion has been sought on safe relocation of such villages. Special project would be formulated in this regard.

Meanwhile, replying to a question, the CM said it has been decided at the core committee meeting to replace heads of various state-run Boards and Corporations who are serving in their posts for over one and a half years to give an opportunity for others. PTI GMS RS ROH ROH

