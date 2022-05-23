Rain lashes parts of Odisha

Bhubaneswar, May 23 (PTI) Temperatures soaring above 40 degrees Celsius were recorded in 10 weather stations on Monday even as moderate to heavy rain lashed parts of coastal and western Odisha overnight, the Met office said.

Harbhanga in Boudh district received 88 mm of precipitation from Sunday evening till 8.30 am on Monday, the highest in the state, followed by 64.5 mm in Bolangir, according to a bulletin.

Puri, Kandhamal, Ganjam, Rayagada and Ganjam were among several other districts that received moderate showers, the Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre said.

Boudh recorded 42.5 degrees Celsius, the highest in the state, followed by 42.5 in Titilagarh and 41.8 in Bolangir, the department said.

The mercury in state capital Bhubaneswar rose to 35.6 degrees Celsius, two notches below average, while it settled at 36.2 degrees Celsius in Cuttack, it said.

The weatherman forecast heavy rain in some places in Cuttack, Dhenkanal, Keonjhar and Jajpur districts on Tuesday. Thunderstorms may also occur across coastal Odisha.

There will be no large change in the maximum temperature in interior Odisha during the next three days. It will rise subsequently by 2-3 degrees Celsius in a few places.

Scattered to widespread light or moderate rain is likely in Odisha over the next two days, the weatherman added. PTI HMB ACD ACD

