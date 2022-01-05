Rain lashes parts of Punjab

Chandigarh, Jan 5 (PTI) The minimum temperatures on Wednesday hovered above normal limits in Punjab and Haryana .

Rains lashed parts of Punjab including Union Territory Chandigarh.

Among other places in Punjab, rains lashed Ferozepur, Bathinda, Mohali, Pathankot and Jalandhar.

Amritsar recorded a low of 11 degrees Celsius while Ludhiana's minimum settled at 11.9 degrees and Patiala recorded a low of 11.8 degrees while Ferozepur registered a low of 12.2 deg C, according to the Meteorological Department's weather report here.

Faridkot (11.8 degrees), Gurdaspur (12.3 deg C), Bathinda (14 deg C), Jalandhar (11.3 deg C) and Sangrur (11.1 deg C) also recorded above normal minimum temperatures.

Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, recorded above normal low of 12.3 degrees Celsius.

In Haryana, Ambala recorded a low of 12.7 degrees while Hisar's minimum settled at 10.9 degrees Celsius.

Karnal recorded a low of 11.5 degrees, Rohtak registered a low of 11.8 degrees, Gurugram's minimum settled at 11 degrees, Sirsa registered a low of 12 degrees while Kurukshetra's low settled at 12.6 degrees Celsius. PTI SUN RCJ RCJ

