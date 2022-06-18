Rain Lashes Rajasthan, Downpour Likely At Isolated Places On Sunday

Many places in Rajasthan received light to moderate rainfall on Saturday. Intermittent rainfall has been continuing since Friday even as a few places also recorded heavy rainfall during this period.

Khandar (Sawaimadhopur) recorded the highest of 9 cm rainfall till Saturday morning since Friday, while Kotkasim (Alwar), Nagar (Bharatpur), Saipau (Dholpur) recorded 8 cm, 7 cm and 6 cm rains, respectively.

Many other places recorded below 6 cm rains during this period. Till Saturday evening since morning, Bhilwara, Alwar and Karauli recorded 33 mm, 17 mm and 11.5 mm rains.

Meanwhile, the day temperature in the state was between 40 degrees Celsius (Phalodi in Jodhpur) and 29.5 degrees C (Sangaria in Hanumangarh), according to a met report.

The department has predicted similar weather conditions with possibility of heavy rainfall at one or two places in Alwar, Jhunjhunu and Sikar districts during the next 24 hours.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)