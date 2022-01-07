Rain Likely In West Bengal Next Week

Rain is likely in southern West Bengal next week due to a western disturbance and moisture incursion from the Bay of Bengal, the weather office said on Friday.

Light to moderate rainfall is likely to occur in northern West Bengal as well from Wednesday to Friday, it said.

Owing to an approaching western disturbance in eastern India and moisture incursion from the Bay of Bengal, light to moderate rain is likely over the districts of southern West Bengal from Tuesday to Friday, the weather office said.

The unseasonal rain is likely to cause damage to standing crops and vegetables, it said.

Prices of vegetables, which are already high in retail markets of Kolkata compared to usual prices during the winter, may increase further owing to the rain, as per market sources.

