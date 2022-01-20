Rain likely on Jan 21, 22 in parts of Rajasthan: MeT dept

Jaipur, Jan 20 (PTI) Rain is likely to occur in parts of Rajasthan in the next 1-2 days due to activation of a new western disturbance, a MeT department spokesperson said on Thursday.

According to the Meteorological Department, the disturbance is likely to form an induced circulation system over southwest Rajasthan on January 21 and supply sufficient moisture along with winds from the Arabian Sea.

Due to the event, there is a possibility of light-to-moderate rain with thunder in Jodhpur, Bikaner, Ajmer, Jaipur, Kota, and Bharatpur January 21 night onwards, the spokesperson said.

The event is likely to have maximum impact on January 22 occasioning thunder and lightning across cities.

Many places in Ajmer, Alwar, Bharatpur, Dausa, Dholpur, Jaipur, Karauli, Sikar, Sawai Madhopur, Tonk, Bikaner, Churu, Ganganagar, Hanumangarh, Nagaur, Jodhpur and Pali districts are likely to witness this.

At the same time, hailstorm may occur at some places in Jaipur, Alwar, Sikar and Churu districts.

Strong winds with a speed of 20 to 30 kmph are likely in the districts of Jodhpur, Ajmer, Jaipur, Bikaner and Bharatpur divisions of the state, the spokesperson said.

On January 23, there is a possibility of light rain at some places in Jaipur and Bharatpur.

Meanwhile, people got some respite from the cold spell as the minimum temperature increased by three to four degrees in most parts of the state.

Bundi recorded the lowest minimum temperature of 5.5 degrees Celsius on Wednesday night, followed by 6.5 degrees Celsius in Anta, 7.0 degrees each in Bhilwara and Banasthali, 7.2 degree in Karauli and Chittorgarh, and 8.5 degrees Celsius each in Tonk and Bundi.

Jaipur recorded a minimum temperature of 9.6 degrees on Wednesday night. PTI AG VN VN

