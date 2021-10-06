Rain May Dampen Festive Spirit During Durga Puja In South Bengal: IMD

Light to moderate rainfall is likely to play a mood-spoiler during Durga Puja in the southern parts of West Bengal, the India Meteorological Department said on Wednesday.

A low-pressure area is likely to form in the Andaman Sea around October 10. Although pre-puja weather from October 9-12 will be good, there is a possibility of rain from October 13-15, Regional Meteorological Department Director Sanjib Bandopadhyay said. The four-day festival will be celebrated from October 12-15, with October 13 being 'Maha Ashtami'. "The coastal districts of South 24 Parganas and Purba Medinipur, besides other south Bengal districts such as Paschim Medinipur, Howrah, Hooghly and Kolkata may receive light to moderate rain during this period," he said.

The north Bengal districts, however, are expected to experience fair weather during the Durga Puja days, the weatherman said.

Several south Bengal districts, including Howrah, Hooghly and Paschim Medinipur, are still affected by floods, and several low-lying areas are inundated.

At least five columns of the Army, each comprising 50 personnel, are assisting the civilian administration in flood relief operations in Udaynarayanpur block of Howrah and Arambagh, Pursura and Khanakul of Hooghly district, according to a Defence official.

