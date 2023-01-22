Rain Predicted In Delhi From Jan 23 To 27; Cold Wave Spell To Subside In Northern India

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasted misty weather for the national capital on Sunday, January 22. The city will likely have a minimum temperature of 10 degrees Celsius and the maximum temperature will hover around 21 degrees Celsius. According to the weather agency, light rainfall is expected in the city next week.

"Light isolated rain on January 23, light/moderate scattered to fairly widespread rain/thundershower is expected from January 24 to 27," IMD has predicted for Delhi, Haryana, and Chandigarh.

Strong surface winds over North India

The IMD also said strong surface winds are likely over Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, and west Uttar Pradesh on January 23 and 24.

As per the forecast, cold wave conditions will recede in north India for the coming five days. "Another active western disturbance is very likely to affect the western Himalayan region from the night of January 20 to 26 and the plains of northwest India from January 23 to 25," the IMD has said.

Under the influence of the western disturbance, the intensity and spread of the rain and snowfall are expected to increase between January 23 and 26, IMD said.

Image: PTI