Rain Scarcity In Karnataka, Drought Relief Measures Yet To Announced By Govt

Amid shortage of rainfall in Karnataka, a forecast of drought has been announced. As many as 28 districts of the state have received more rainfall than usual. In June last year, there was a 56 per cent shortfall over average. The situation continued in July as well, with a 34 per cent deficiency in rainfall in the first two weeks. In this context, the state government seems to be following a wait-and-watch policy for some more time despite the demand to declare a drought in the state.

Earlier, there was a demand for drought to be declared in several districts across the state. However, in the second week of July, some parts of the state received good rainfall and a wait-and-watch strategy is being followed.

A cabinet sub-committee has been constituted under the chairmanship of the revenue minister Krishna Byregowda on drought.

The committee has already met and decided if there is no rain in the coming days, drought will be declared. Agriculture minister Cheluvarayaswamy speaking to Republic said that "the government will seriously consider declaring a drought situation if the rainfall deficit continues in the last week of July. There has been rainfall in some districts across Karnataka and there are predictions that the state will receive rain. If there's no rainfall then we will decide on what has to be done.

The question arises as to why there has been no prompt action in this regard even though there is a shortage of rainfall in July. Former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has demanded that "the state government should declare drought and announce a grant of Rs 1 crore for each assembly constituency."

Agricultural experts are of the opinion that if the state delays in taking a concrete decision then it could result in a lot of problems in the months to come and Venugopal Adiga an agriculturist in conversation with Republic said that "In the kharif season 2023, the state has set a target of sowing various agricultural crops in an area of 82.35 lakh hectares. However, till the first week of July, 26.82 lakh hectares, or 33 per cent of the area, had been sown. In Bengaluru Rural, Ramanagara, Kolar, Ballari, Kodagu and Tumakuru districts, the sowing area is less than 10 per cent."

Drought forecasting is generally made by considering factors such as lack of rainfall, area of sowing, generalised variation vegetation index and moisture adequacy. Information on these indicators will be available at taluk and district levels. BJP MLC Chaluvadi Narayanaswamy speaking to Republic said that "The state government should immediately get the survey report and take a decision on declaring drought. In this regard, it is desirable to take all the MLAs, irrespective of party affiliations, into confidence and take appropriate action." The state government should take immediate steps to take drought relief measures, not everywhere in the state but in the taluks where there is severe rainfall deficiency.