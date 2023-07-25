Rain Spells Devastation In Karnataka, Many Killed In Rain-related Incidents

Three people were killed and three others were missing in rain-related incidents across Karnataka. Rachana (13), daughter of Arasammakanu Badabailu Darkhastu Gopal Shetty and Vimala of RD Shedimane village in Udupi district, died after slipping and falling into a stream near her field on Sunday afternoon. Gokuladasa Prabhu (53), a resident of Halladi Harkady village in Kundapur taluk fell into an agricultural pond and died. Mekke Suresh, a resident of Jadkal village, had gone to a stream near his house and went missing.

Sharath Kumar (23), a resident of Bhadravathi in Shivamogga district, went missing after he slipped and fell while watching Kollur Arisinagundi waterfalls. Basamma Basavaraj (35) was killed when her house collapsed due to heavy rains at Birala village in Jevargi taluk of Kalaburagi district. Mallappa Sharanappa Karepanor (25) was washed away in a ditch at Dhannur village in Basavakalyana. An operation is on to trace the youth.

MET department issues Red Alert

Heavy rains continued to lash coastal Karnataka and the MET department has issued a red alert. Mangaluru-Madikeri National Highway has been closed due to a landslide at Katoje near Madenadu on the Mangaluru-Mysuru National Highway on Monday. Wilfy a weather expert speaking to Republic said that "the rainfall has entered Karnataka late and it is expected to stay till the end of the month. There may be changes in the intensity of the rainfall but the rains will be continuous, the authorities in various districts are working on emergency relief measures but they should also ramp up the civic infrastructure too. Visitors should stop visiting water bodies in coastal Karnataka and should behave responsibly."

Lands near water bodies submerged under water

Heavy rains continued to lash Malnad, throwing normal life out of gear. The linganamakki reservoir received 4.45 feet of water, bhadra reservoir 4.5 feet and the tunga reservoir 67,000 cusecs of water was being released into the river. Some low-lying areas of the river bed may be inundated if the outflow from tunga dam increases. Kalasa, Mudigere, Sringeri and Koppa areas of Chikkamagaluru district received good rainfall. The Tunga and Bhadra rivers are in spate.

Farmers happy in Cauvery Basin region

The dams in the Cauvery valley are on the verge of filling up due to good rainfall in the Cauvery basin. The outflow has also been increased as the inflow has increased. Bhadrappa an official at KRS dam speaking to Republic said that "On Monday afternoon, 30,000 cusecs of water was flowing into the Krishnaraja Sagar reservoir. With this, the water level in the dam has reached 97 feet. 25,000 cusecs of water has been released from Harangi reservoir and 4,000 to 5,000 cusecs from Lakshmanatheertha river is also flowing. 28,000 cusecs of water is flowing into harangi dam. On Sunday night, 35,000 cusecs of water was released into the river. The water level in kabini dam reached 2279.30 feet (maximum 2284) feet on Monday, with just four feet left for the reservoir to be filled."

Flood like situation in Kodagu

Heavy rains continue to lash Kodagu. The roads connecting Bhagamandala with Napoklu and Madikeri have been submerged in flood water. Triveni Sangam is waterlogged. The river water has reached near the steps of Sri Bhagandeshwara temple. Vehicular traffic has come to a standstill here and the public is using the incomplete flyover to move around. Devaiah a resident of Kodagu speaking to Republic said that "the rainfall has been late but it is pouring heavily and within three days there is a flood like situation in the region. In 2018 Kodagu was flooded, lives were lost, property was damaged, people lost their livelihood and were displaced but this time we hope and pray that such a situation never arises and it improves in the coming days."

65 villages cut off from mainland in Belagavi

Several parts of the Western Ghats and Belagavi districts have been witnessing heavy rains for the past two days, with rivers and streams overflowing. As many as 21 bridges in the district have been inundated and there is a threat of flooding on the banks of the river.

Krishna, Ghataprabha, Dudhganga, Vedaganga nalas are in spate. More than 65 villages have been cut off and they are using alternative routes. The Hidakal reservoir received 31,815 cusecs of water in a single day on Monday, an increase of 4 to 5 TMC. The Krishna river has an inflow of 1.07 lakh cusecs due to heavy rains in Maharashtra. The water level is gradually rising.

Holiday declared for schools and colleges

A holiday has been declared for schools and colleges in some districts including Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Hassan, Shivamogga, Chikkamagaluru and Kodagu.