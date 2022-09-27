Rainfall Activities In Odisha To Increase From October 1: IMD

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday said rainfall activities in Odisha would increase from October 1 even as many parts of the state including Bhubaneswar witnessed intense spell of thundershower along with lightning during the day.

The rains were caused due to cyclonic circulation over the Westcentral Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood area, IMD said, adding that the rainfall activities will increase from October 1.

Director of Regional Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar HR Biswas said Bhubaneswar received the highest of 10.2 mm of rainfall between 8.30 am to 5.30 pm Monday along with ‘dangerous’ lightning activities.

He said the thundershower and lightning activities will continue in next 24 hours in the entire coastal region along with the districts of Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Kandhamal, Kalahandi, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj and Sundergarh district.

In its midday bulletin, IMD said thunderstorm with lightning very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Kandhamal, Kalahandi, Sundargarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj on Tuesday.

Similar weather condition will also prevail on Wednesday as IMD forecast thunderstorm with lightning very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Dhenkanal, Kandhamal, Rayagada, Koraput, Malkangiri and Angul.

Thunderstorm alert has also been issued for several districts on September 26 and September 27 with light to moderate rain forecast till September 30, it said.

Image: Representative/PTI