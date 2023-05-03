Rainfall, Thunderstorm Likely To Continue In North India For Next Couple Of Days

Rainfall and thunderstorm activity has been predicted by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) for the next couple of days in Northern India. The impact will be more in several parts of Northwest India and parts of J&K, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, which will further reduce in the next couple of days.

Fresh spell of rainfall is likely to commence over parts of Northwest India, along with thunderstorms, lightening and gusting winds. However, the pace will be a bit slower as compared to the last three-four days. The hilly areas will continue to receive rainfall along with hailstorm at some places.

The rainfall and thunderstorm activity is likely to reduce on Thursday in parts of Northwest India, but a fresh spell of rainfall is likely to commence from May 5, which will gradually decline on May 6 and 7.

Cyclonic disturbance likely to develop over Bay of Bengal on May 6

According to the IMD, western disturbance and cyclone circulation have been noticed over Rajasthan region and adjoining areas of Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. Based on it, an orange alert has been issued for the area over the next 24 hours. The western disturbance is likely to cause hailstorm activity in parts of Haryana, Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh, parts of Rajasthan, eastern parts of Madhya Pradesh, and Delhi.

Moreover, heavy rainfall is likely to happen in the next 24 hours in Himachal Pradesh, Western UP, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Southern Karnataka and Kerala.

Another orange alert has been issued for Tamil Nadu region, where heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to commence. Apart from this, a yellow alert has been issued for most parts of the country, where thunderstorms, lightening and gusting winds can be experienced. In some parts, light to moderate thunderstorms and rainfall is likely to continue.

On May 5, fresh spell of thunderstorms and lightening to commence, mainly over parts of Rajasthan, Haryana, Punjab, J&K, Himachal, and Uttarakhand, in the impact of fresh western disturbance. The impact is likely to reduce on May 6th causing moderate to light rainfall in the area. It is also being predicted that the region may witness only thunderstorms.

According to the IMD, under the influence of cyclonic disturbance over Bay of Bengal, squally weather with wind speed gusting to 60 kmph is likely to prevail over Southeast of Bay of Bengal and adjoining areas. Wind speed is likely to gradually increase to 70 kmph over Southeast of Bay of Bengal and adjoining areas.

As per the Director General of India Meteorological Department, a cyclonic circulation is likely to develop over Southeast Bay of Bengal around May 6th, and under its influence a low pressure area is likely to form over the same region around May 7.

It is likely to concentrate into a depression over Southeast Bay of Bengal on May 8, thereafter, it is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm while moving nearly northwards towards central Bay of Bengal. This may cause rainfall, thunderstorms and gusting winds in the coastal areas of southern states.