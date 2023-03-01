Rainfall, Thunderstorm To Hit The Hills Of North India, Snowfall Likely In Upper Reaches

Heavy rainfall along with thunder showers is expected to hit hills of North India, amid light rainfall and pleasant weather conditions for the past few days. Possibility of snowfall in the upper reaches of the North Indian states has also been predicted.

Moreover, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning of hailstone and thunderstorms in the hilly areas. However, it is expected that the density of clouds will decrease from Thursday onwards.

Marginal drop in mercury expected

As per reports, western disturbance has started approaching the Western Himalayas, resulting in dense cloud formation over many parts of the hills. It is being speculated that heavy rainfall could mainly occur across hilly areas on March 1 and foothill areas may also experience some amount of rainfall.

Amid heavy rain, hills may also witness hailstorms as well in the lower reaches including Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir and some parts of Uttarakhand. Apart from this, the higher and mid-reaches may experience some amount of snowfall in these areas. Intense behaviour of the weather will be seen on March 1, which will start reducing from March 2.

According to weather experts, the weather condition is likely to go down by March 3. However, another feeble system is expected to approach by March 4.

According to India Meteorological Department officials, the possibility of light rainfalls in the states of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi is expected on March 2. However, chances of rainfall in Delhi are very lesser.

Mercury may witness a marginal drop amid the western disturbance, bringing a minor climate change, but it is expected to remain above normal. Meanwhile, tourists and locals in hilly areas of North Indian states were seen enjoying pleasant weather after a light spell of rainfall on Tuesday and Wednesday.