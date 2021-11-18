Rains Bring Down Mercury In Rajasthan

Rainfall brought down night temperature about 10 degrees Celsius at various places in Rajasthan, the meteorological department said on Thursday.

The minimum temperature recorded Wednesday night was 5.6 degrees Celsius in Churu, 6.8 degrees Celsius in Sikar, 7.6 degrees Celsius in Pilani, 6.9 degrees Celsius in Hanumangarh and 9.9 degrees Celsius in Ganganagar, it said.

Light to moderate rain was recorded at some places, especially in the Udaipur division, in the last 24 hours. The highest rainfall of 28 mm was recorded in Jhadol in Udaipur, the MeT office said.

According to the department, effect of a low pressure area formed in the Bay of Bengal and the Arabian Sea is visible in the state due to active western disturbance.

It has predicted light to moderate rainfall at isolated places and lightning thunder in the districts of Udaipur, Kota, Jodhpur, Ajmer and Jaipur on November 18-19.

