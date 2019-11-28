The Debate
Rains Bring Respite From Pollution To People Of Delhi

General News

Delhi breathed a sigh of relief on Thursday as the air quality in the national capital improved significantly due to rains and hail in NCR and nearby states.

Delhiites breathed a sigh of relief on Thursday as the air quality in the national capital improved significantly due to rains. The national capital and its suburbs recorded light rains on Wednesday as well. A few areas in the region also received hail. Most areas in Haryana and Punjab recorded "satisfactory" or "good" air quality, the first time in the last two months. Experts said this happened as paddy straw burning has almost stopped and rains in the two agrarian states reduced the leftover impact of farm fires. "Haryana received widespread rains on Tuesday and Wednesday. Punjab also got moderate rains," a senior official of India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

