Rains, cloud cover bring respite from heat in parts of Rajasthan

Jaipur, Jun 13 (PTI) The mercury dropped by one to five degrees Celsius in parts of Rajasthan on Monday due to rain and cloud cover, according to a meteorological department spokesperson.

Sri Ganganagar recorded a maximum temperature of 44.8 degrees Celsius, Sangaria and Churu 44.7 degrees Celsius, Pilani 44.2 degrees Celsius, Bikaner 43.1 degrees Celsius, Dholpur 42.4 degrees Celsius, Phalodi 42 degrees Celsius, and Jaisalmer 41.7 degrees Celsius.

Barmer recorded a high of 41.2 degrees Celsius, Alwar 41.1 degrees Celsius, Sikar 40 degrees Celsius, Jodhpur 39.8 degrees Celsius, Kota 38.5 degrees Celsius, Jaipur 37 degrees Celsius, Ajmer 36.4 degrees Celsius, Bhilwara 32.4 degrees Celsius, and Chittorgarh 31.6 degrees Celsius.

The MeT department spokesperson said that in most cities of the state, the temperature on Sunday night was recorded in the range of 25.4 degrees Celsius to 32.2 degrees Celsius.

Bikaner recorded 17.6 mm of rainfall, Dabok 11.2 mm, Phalodi 5.8 mm, Bhilwara 2 mm, Jodhpur 1.9 mm, and Chittorgarh 1 mm.

Thunder, lightning and gusty winds are likely in Ajmer, Alwar, Banswara, Chittorgarh, Bhilwara, Bundi, Kota, Baran, Tonk, Jaipur, Jhalawar, Dungarpur, Pratapgarh, Rajsamand, Udaipur, Jalore and Pali districts in the next 24 hours, the spokesperson said. PTI AG DIV DIV

