Rains In Parts Of Rajasthan., Sangaria Coldest At 8 Degrees Celsius

Rainfall activities triggered by the Western Disturbance continued in parts of Rajasthan, which affected normal life in the state.

The lowest minimum temperature in the state on Monday night was 8.0 degrees Celsius in Sangaria (Hanumangarh), followed by Ganganagar where the night temperature was 8.8 degrees Celsius.

According to the MeT department, rainfall occurred at several places in the state during the last 24 hours. The rainfall was 28 milimetre in Chittorgarh, 24 mm in Bundi and Sawai Madhopur, 22 mm in Baran, 21.8 mm in Kota, 14 mm in Bhilwara, 5.5 mm in Jalore and 4.5 mm in Pali.

There was dense fog too in many areas of Ganganagar, Hanumangarh and Bikaner on Tuesday morning.

