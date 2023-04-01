Rains Lash Parts Of J-K, Snowfall Expected In Higher Reaches

Rain lashed parts of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, bringing the day temperature down by several degrees and another spell of wet weather is likely from early next week, the weather office here said.

A western difference will affect Jammu and Kashmir from April 3 to April 6 due to which, many places will experience light to moderate intermittent rainfall, director of the Meteorological Department here Sonam Lotus told PTI.

Many areas in the union territory, including Srinagar and Jammu, received rain since early morning, he said.

Lotus said the weather will remain as such till the evening and the temperature will drop about five to six degrees.

He said on Sunday, there will be some respite and the weather will improve. “But, there is a possibility of rain in the evening at some places.” The higher reaches could receive snowfall, however, there is no forecast of heavy rain/snowfall, the director said.

The weather will remain inconsistent till April 6, after which it will improve and the temperatures will also increase, he said. We